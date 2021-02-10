Bonanza Creek Announces March 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to the Acquisition of HighPoint Resources

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) today announced that a special meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “Bonanza Creek special meeting”) is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Mountain Time. The purpose of the Bonanza Creek special meeting is to approve the issuance of Bonanza Creek common stock to stockholders and noteholders of HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) in connection with the transaction pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among the Company, HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (as amended from time to time, the “merger agreement”). The record date for Bonanza Creek stockholders entitled to vote at the Bonanza Creek special meeting is the close of business on February 1, 2021.



On February 10, 2021, Bonanza Creek filed a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus (“Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed acquisition by Bonanza Creek of HighPoint and began mailing the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus to the Company’s stockholders. The Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be available on the “For Investors” section of the Company’s website, as well as www.sec.gov.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bonanza Creek and HighPoint have also agreed to commence registered exchange offers and consent solicitations (the “Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations”) and simultaneous solicitation of a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 (“Chapter 11”) of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan”) with respect to all of the outstanding HighPoint Senior Unsecured Notes (the “HighPoint Notes”). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will be conditioned on a minimum participation of not less than 97.5% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of each series of HighPoint Notes (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). If the Minimum Participation Condition is met, and if certain customary closing conditions are satisfied (including approval by each company’s stockholders), the companies will effect the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, and Bonanza Creek will acquire HighPoint at closing outside of Chapter 11. If the Minimum Participation Condition is not met, HighPoint intends to file voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) to effectuate the solicited Prepackaged Plan and consummate the transaction. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court in addition to other conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, a transaction support agreement and related transaction documents.