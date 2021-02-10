 

New FinTech Solutions Grant Users More Control Over Their Funds

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovations have led to an explosion in the fintech market. The key reasons for its growth include the high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and various finance-oriented firms. Moreover, infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of the global fintech market. In addition, according to Research and Markets, financial technology companies are now delivering low-cost personalized products due to the emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally. Overall, the global fintech market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. And, the market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around USD 305 Billion by 2025. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)

A major related segment of fintech is digital payments. The rise of digital payments came into the spotlight once e-commerce began to take off. E-commerce became largely popular due to the fact that consumers could purchase products on their phones or computer from anywhere as opposed to stepping into a brick-and-mortar store. Now e-commerce sales are continuing to grow exponentially each year as consumers opt to shop online. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Overall, the improving accessibility and the rising acceptance of such solutions from corporations is further propelling the industry growth. Furthermore, the increasing proliferation of smartphones is expected to assist in driving the overall industry. And, according to Transparency Market Research, the global smartphone market is expected to reach USD 1.50 Trillion by 2026 while the global smartphone volume is projected to reach 3.28 billion.

