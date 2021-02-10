Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The price of gold increased to a one week high on Tuesday after the dollar and real U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors continue to anticipate a fast-tracked stimulus package in the U.S. Chances for a major stimulus package are increasing and thus reinforce market-derived inflation expectations. Such measures have also impacted the price of precious metals. "Rising breakevens and today's dollar weakness will attract renewed interest back into gold and also silver, given the pull from rising copper and platinum prices," said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank A/S according to Bloomberg. "Speculators are carrying a light load in both gold and silver, but for now we need to see the yellow metal break the double top around USD 1,875 in order to attract renewed momentum." Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG) (OTC: FGLDF), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY).

In addition to the pandemic and its implications, various recent technological innovations have had an impact on gold demand as well. Certain financial services, through which gold can be purchased, have shared recent developments designed to make gold trading easier and more accessible to a wider demographic. For example, the British-based Glint Pay Services announced a new peer-to-peer payment services which allows users to send amounts of gold directly to each other, all within the company's app. "Glint's P2P technology enables gold, trusted globally, to be used as money in electronic payments beyond the existing fiat money system; it frees us all from the whims of government-issued currencies," said Glint CEO and founder Jason Cozens.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FG) (OTC: FGLDF) announced breaking news yesterday that, "it has signed a renegotiated agreement for the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in the ERSA mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The concessions are held by Esperanza Resources S.A. and Mr. Rojnica Ivo (the "Vendors"). The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Property: The ERSA Property comprises seven (7) mineral concessions covering an aggregate area of 11,072 hectares ("ha"). The concessions are road accessible, located about 20 kilometres ("km") south-southeast of the town of Chepes within the renowned Sierra de Las Minas District of southern La Rioja province. The District is reported to host several past producing gold and silver mines. The city of San Juan is about 250 km by paved highway to the west-southwest.