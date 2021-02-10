 

DGAP-Adhoc voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

10-Feb-2021 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolves Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions from Authorized Capital

Friedberg, February 10, 2021

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the company's registered share capital against cash contributions, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 829,630.00. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2020 financial year, which will be offered in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). Each ADR represents one ordinary share. The placement will take place today. The ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer price is expected to be set and announced by the management board today. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Johannes Pesch, Director Business Development & Investor Relations

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

This proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-251002) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on December 11, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

