United Arab Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: 'The embargo on North Korea is no joke.' - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens?

Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: "The embargo on North Korea is no joke." - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens?

10.02.2021 / 15:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brussels / Berlin, February 10 th, 2021 - Members of the European Parliament from four countries have called on the European Council and the European Commission to put pressure on the United Arab Emirates to immediately freeze its military and economic ties with North Korea and Iran. . In an interview with Meister Mandeltree Communications, MEPs Fulvio Martusciello and Guiseppe Millazzo (both from Italy), co-initiators and signatories of the open letter, stated, "The embargo against North Korea is not a joke. The international community has been making enormous efforts for many years to rein in a dictator capable of the cruelest acts. Kim Jong-Un's threats to instigate a nuclear war cannot be ignored." In an open letter, the politicians expressed concern about the UAE's increasingly close military and economic ties with the two regimes.

The UAE is an important economic and strategic partner for the EU. The Parliamentarians warned that the UAE's continued relations with these countries will undermine regional and international peace and security, and that this will backfire on Europe. "Measures such as sanctions and restrictions should be applied to the parties involved."

In an interview with Meister Mandeltree Communications, Martusciello raised the possibility to cancel visa exemptions for UAE citizens traveling to European Union countries. The United Arab Emirates is the only Arab country that benefits from this freedom of travel to Europe.

