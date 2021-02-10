 

DGAP-News United Arab Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: 'The embargo on North Korea is no joke.' - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens?

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 15:09  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation GmbH / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Statement
United Arab Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: 'The embargo on North Korea is no joke.' - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens?

10.02.2021 / 15:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: "The embargo on North Korea is no joke." - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens?

Brussels / Berlin, February 10 th, 2021 - Members of the European Parliament from four countries have called on the European Council and the European Commission to put pressure on the United Arab Emirates to immediately freeze its military and economic ties with North Korea and Iran. . In an interview with Meister Mandeltree Communications, MEPs Fulvio Martusciello and Guiseppe Millazzo (both from Italy), co-initiators and signatories of the open letter, stated, "The embargo against North Korea is not a joke. The international community has been making enormous efforts for many years to rein in a dictator capable of the cruelest acts. Kim Jong-Un's threats to instigate a nuclear war cannot be ignored." In an open letter, the politicians expressed concern about the UAE's increasingly close military and economic ties with the two regimes.

The UAE is an important economic and strategic partner for the EU. The Parliamentarians warned that the UAE's continued relations with these countries will undermine regional and international peace and security, and that this will backfire on Europe. "Measures such as sanctions and restrictions should be applied to the parties involved."

In an interview with Meister Mandeltree Communications, Martusciello raised the possibility to cancel visa exemptions for UAE citizens traveling to European Union countries. The United Arab Emirates is the only Arab country that benefits from this freedom of travel to Europe.

Contact

Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation GmbH Berlin / Germany
Email: office@mandeltree.de
Telefon: +49 30 2359 18680
Web: www.meistermandeltree.de

 


10.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation GmbH
Friedrichstraße 200
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.meistermandeltree.de
EQS News ID: 1167491

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1167491  10.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167491&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News United Arab Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: 'The embargo on North Korea is no joke.' - Will EU cancel visa exemption for UAE citizens? DGAP-News: Meister Mandeltree Kommunikation GmbH / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Statement United Arab Emirates accused of close relations with North Korea and Iran - EU Parliamentarian Fulvio Martusciello: 'The embargo on North Korea is no joke.' - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen Merit Functional Foods erreicht ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Brief des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden an Investoren
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Ergebnisse aus der Pha-se-2b/3-Studie mit ...
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: DocCheck AG: DocCheck Gruppe: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020
DGAP-News: Giesecke+Devrient decides to sell a 3.85% stake in secunet Security Networks AG via Accelerated ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...