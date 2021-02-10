Experian Helps Atlas Credit Double Approval Rates While Reducing Credit Losses by up to 20 Percent

Experian’s award-winning Ascend Intelligence Services is helping to democratize AI by making intelligence accessible for lenders of all sizes. Atlas Credit, a midsized lender, turned to Experian for their world-class data, in-depth knowledge of credit and extensive modeling experience. Using Ascend Intelligence Services, Experian’s cloud-based custom model API service, Atlas Credit is now able to make instant decisions, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and higher booking rates.

“In a world of constant change in economic conditions and consumer behaviors, lenders recognize that their models are being disrupted and are looking for ways to approve loans with confidence,” said Shri Santhanam, Experian’s executive vice president and general manager of Global Analytics and AI. “Traditional custom models for lending can be slow and resource intensive to develop and deploy to keep up with the fast-changing market conditions and the business needs of today. To address these needs, you need to be able to rapidly develop and deploy ML-powered models in an agile way at low cost. We are now able to offer this to more lenders no matter their size, such as Atlas Credit.”