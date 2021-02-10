 

Experian Helps Atlas Credit Double Approval Rates While Reducing Credit Losses by up to 20 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Experian’s award-winning Ascend Intelligence Services is helping to democratize AI by making intelligence accessible for lenders of all sizes. Atlas Credit, a midsized lender, turned to Experian for their world-class data, in-depth knowledge of credit and extensive modeling experience. Using Ascend Intelligence Services, Experian’s cloud-based custom model API service, Atlas Credit is now able to make instant decisions, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and higher booking rates.

“In a world of constant change in economic conditions and consumer behaviors, lenders recognize that their models are being disrupted and are looking for ways to approve loans with confidence,” said Shri Santhanam, Experian’s executive vice president and general manager of Global Analytics and AI. “Traditional custom models for lending can be slow and resource intensive to develop and deploy to keep up with the fast-changing market conditions and the business needs of today. To address these needs, you need to be able to rapidly develop and deploy ML-powered models in an agile way at low cost. We are now able to offer this to more lenders no matter their size, such as Atlas Credit.”

Using Ascend Intelligence Services Challenger, Experian data scientists rapidly build a machine learning (ML) custom credit risk model, optimize a decision strategy and deploy the model in production, reducing time to impact by six months. Ascend Intelligence Services Challenger has prebuilt pipelines to Experian’s vast data assets — traditional credit data, alternative financial services data, industry leading attributes — and has data wrangling capability to seamlessly combine client and third-party data. Also embedded is Experian’s 20 years of analytics IP, enabling the build of high-impact, regulatory-compliant and explainable models.

“As we continue to expand our geographic footprint, we needed a better way to originate loans than our current manual review process,” said Brandon Mays, president and CFO of Atlas Credit. “Experian’s cloud-based AI solutions for custom models, custom underwriting strategies and instant decisioning helped us accelerate growth without taking on more risk.”

Ascend Intelligence Services is a fully managed analytics service delivered digitally by Experian data scientists. It helps lenders deliver better results up to 5x faster, accelerating time-to-market all while allowing them to make sound business decisions. Ascend Intelligence Services allows lenders to:

