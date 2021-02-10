 

Bank of America Community Development Banking Provided Record $5.87 Billion in Lending and Investing in 2020, Shattering Previous Year’s Record $4.88 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided a record $5.87 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions, surpassing last year’s record of $4.88 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005057/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Short
Basispreis 35,84€
Hebel 11,33
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 29,96€
Hebel 10,07
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Bank of America Community Development Banking Total Debt and Equity Financing Graph (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bank of America Community Development Banking Total Debt and Equity Financing Graph (Graphic: Business Wire)

CDB deployed $3.62 billion in debt commitments and $2.25 billion in investments to help build strong, sustainable communities through affordable housing and economic development across the country.

“In the face of a very challenging year, Bank of America Community Development Banking continued to serve its clients, adapting to their changing needs throughout this health crisis,” said Maria Barry, Community Development Banking national executive at Bank of America. “We worked closely with our clients to proactively mitigate risk and identify opportunities. The strength of the bank and the steadiness of CDB gave them confidence that we would deliver for them.”

In 2020, CDB-financed developments produced more than 13,800 housing units, of which more than 13,000 were affordable, including:

  • 6,000 green housing units.
  • 2,400 housing units for seniors.
  • 1,600 housing units for veterans, special needs and the formerly homeless.

This included 1,650 affordable housing units developed by Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, using $506 million in debt and equity financed by CDB.

Bank of America Global Corporate and Investment Banking also provided $301 million in tax credit investments, for a total of $6.17 billion in affordable housing and economic development financing.

“Our business has consistently grown for five consecutive years, demonstrating our continued commitment to producing safe, affordable housing and supporting the communities in which we work and live,” continued Barry.

From 2005 to 2020, Community Development Banking has financed more than 250,000 housing units, of which more than 215,000 are affordable housing.

This commitment complements Bank of America’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity. The work focuses on closing the racial wealth gap in Black and Hispanic-Latino communities with a focus on affordable housing, health and healthcare, jobs/reskilling and small business.

CDB delivers innovative financing solutions to help create affordable housing for individuals, families, seniors, students, veterans, the formerly homeless, and those with special needs. These efforts are part of the company’s commitment to deploying capital to address global issues outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Community Development Banking Provided Record $5.87 Billion in Lending and Investing in 2020, Shattering Previous Year’s Record $4.88 Billion Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided a record $5.87 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions, surpassing last year’s record of $4.88 billion. This press release features …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Bank of America Triples Affordable Homeownership Commitment to $15 Billion
03.02.21
Warren Buffetts 3 wichtigste Aktienpicks für 2021
01.02.21
70% of Bank of America Clients Engaging Digitally for More of Their Financial Needs
26.01.21
Bank of America Announces Investments in 40 Private Funds Focused on Minority Entrepreneurs for Approximately $150 Million
22.01.21
Bank of America Announces Redemption of €2.0 Billion of Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022 and €1.25 Billion of 0.736% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due February 7, 2022
22.01.21
2 Gründe, weshalb wir tatsächlich besser als Warren Buffett abschneiden können!
20.01.21
LYNX: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs: US-Banken überzeugen – der Trend bleibt bullisch
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kurse steigen vor Bidens Amtseinführung
19.01.21
UBS belässt BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION auf 'Neutral'
19.01.21
Aktien New York: Dow steigt vor Bidens Amtseinführung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
113
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
20.01.21
2
Tipps für Selbstentscheider: Wall Street-Banker: Aktien für zehn Jahre fette Rendite und was das mit