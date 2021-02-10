 

RRD Named a “Strong Performer” by Independent Research Firm “Customer Database And Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021”

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, has been named a “Strong Performer” in “The Forrester Wave: Customer Database And Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021.” The report helps clients understand and identify service providers best aligned with their strategies and provides a view of how the market is evolving.

RRD was among the select group of companies invited to participate in the report, which evaluated each firm on 29 detailed criteria and demonstrated how each provider helps marketers address their most challenging issues, including analytics services, database management, creative and content creation services.

The report rated RRD with the highest possible score in nine of the 29 criteria, including: database management, identity graph creation, zero-party data capabilities, governance and security, GDPR and CCPA compliance, ongoing support, advanced analytics, reporting and key performance indicators (KPIs), and creative and content creation services.

The report states, “advanced analytics and reporting are where RRD shines…” and notes RRD’s “client-led culture,” also stating, “RRD gets higher marks for collaboration than any agency in this study.”

“The marketing communications landscape is more complex than ever before, and success is contingent upon the ability to leverage rich data to engage consumers across channels,” said Doug Ryan, President of RRD Marketing Solutions. “We are proud to have the capabilities and industry knowledge to meet this critical demand for our clients through our best-in-class approach to data, database management, compliance, advanced analytics, and content creation services.”

RRD offers deep insights for brands through its Data, Insights and Customer Experience business, including:

  • Analytics: Comprehensive analytic consulting services, including AI, Machine Learning, Diagnostic Testing, and Predictive Analytics.
  • Business intelligence: Industry-specific KPIs and real-time reporting.
  • Data management: Develops permission-based and client-owned identity graphs for cross-channel marketing activation.
  • Research & customer experience (CX): Qualitative and quantitative research to offer a complete picture of the customer perspective.

Collectively, RRD leverages consumer insights to help companies fuel cross-channel customer engagement initiatives, which in turn improves marketing ROI. Through targeted programs, RRD helps clients execute and measure customer communication programs across digital and physical channels.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.



