FedEx Establishes New Initiative to Support Local HBCUs

The initiative is a collaborative effort among FedEx and each school designed to help prepare students for the workforce beyond formal education. A portion of the multi-year commitment will be used to offer relief support to help students, faculty and staff at each school who have suffered adverse economic impact due to COVID-19.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today a pledge to commit $5 million to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi and Tennessee. The initiative will create valuable education and job readiness for students at Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College.

“With many students and families struggling right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope is that this timely investment will help keep more students in school and provide future access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx. “This contribution further deepens our commitment to creating more equitable communities by breaking down barriers to work and making a sustainable, long-term impact on underrepresented groups.”

This new initiative builds on the longstanding relationship between these HBCUs and FedEx, which includes endowed scholarships at Jackson State University, Tennessee State University and LeMoyne-Owen College; a customized career readiness program established at Mississippi Valley State University; and leadership summits in support of the Southern Heritage Classic for students at both Tennessee State University and Jackson State University.

Today’s announcement reinforces the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing inclusion and empowering economic opportunity in the Black community. Through skills training programs, mentoring, and collaboration with leading national and local organizations, FedEx is focused on making the communities it serves more equitable, helping empower diverse voices, and providing access to leadership, educational and employment opportunities.

About FedEx Corp.

