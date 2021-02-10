 

Tractor Supply to Pay Team Members to Get COVID-19 Vaccination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it will provide a one-time payment of $50 and allow time off as needed for all hourly Team Members who elect to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To further alleviate the barriers to receiving a vaccine, the Company has partnered with a third-party provider to facilitate onsite vaccination clinics at its eight distribution centers and Store Support Center upon approval and availability.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tractor Supply’s top priority has been the health and safety of our Team Members, customers and communities,” said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We have closely followed the advice of the CDC and other medical professionals to take proactive steps to protect our team and customers. As vaccines become more widely available, we hope to make it as easy as possible for those who want to be vaccinated.”

Tractor Supply is not mandating that any Team Member get the COVID-19 vaccine. Based on advice from the CDC and other health advocates, Tractor Supply encourages all Team Members and Petsense Associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine based on the advice of their primary care physician. Any Team Member who needs to take time off to get vaccinated will be given the opportunity to make up the time taken off, unless state law requires otherwise. These incentives will be available to any employee who wishes to receive a vaccine, regardless of location, even if administered at an onsite vaccination clinic. Compensation will be available once the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are received and appropriate proof of vaccination has been provided to the Company’s third-party vendor who is already performing COVID case management, safe return to work assessments and now vaccine verification.

As an essential retailer, Tractor Supply has taken numerous actions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of its Team Members, customer and communities. For a full list, visit TractorSupply.com/COVID-19.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply to Pay Team Members to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it will provide a one-time payment of $50 and allow time off as needed for all hourly Team Members who elect to receive a COVID-19 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Tractor Supply Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend By 30%
25.01.21
Tractor Supply Company Names Matthew Rubin Senior Vice President and General Manager of Petsense
14.01.21
Tractor Supply Company Appoints Joy Brown to Its Board of Directors
12.01.21
Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call