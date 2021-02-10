Tractor Supply to Pay Team Members to Get COVID-19 Vaccination

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tractor Supply’s top priority has been the health and safety of our Team Members, customers and communities,” said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We have closely followed the advice of the CDC and other medical professionals to take proactive steps to protect our team and customers. As vaccines become more widely available, we hope to make it as easy as possible for those who want to be vaccinated.”

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it will provide a one-time payment of $50 and allow time off as needed for all hourly Team Members who elect to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To further alleviate the barriers to receiving a vaccine, the Company has partnered with a third-party provider to facilitate onsite vaccination clinics at its eight distribution centers and Store Support Center upon approval and availability.

Tractor Supply is not mandating that any Team Member get the COVID-19 vaccine. Based on advice from the CDC and other health advocates, Tractor Supply encourages all Team Members and Petsense Associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine based on the advice of their primary care physician. Any Team Member who needs to take time off to get vaccinated will be given the opportunity to make up the time taken off, unless state law requires otherwise. These incentives will be available to any employee who wishes to receive a vaccine, regardless of location, even if administered at an onsite vaccination clinic. Compensation will be available once the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are received and appropriate proof of vaccination has been provided to the Company’s third-party vendor who is already performing COVID case management, safe return to work assessments and now vaccine verification.

As an essential retailer, Tractor Supply has taken numerous actions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of its Team Members, customer and communities. For a full list, visit TractorSupply.com/COVID-19.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005217/en/