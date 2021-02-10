Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Follow-on Amplifier Order for In-Flight Connectivity

"We continue to expand in the SSPA market with new products and are pleased to receive this significant order for one of our industry-leading GaN SSPA products. Our Bobcat, Puma and Falcon SSPAs utilize the latest GaN technology to deliver RF amplification that enables high-speed satellite communications from ground based and airborne terminals,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

February 10, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, has received a follow-on order for $1.6 million for Ka-band Solid-State Power Amplifiers (“SSPAs”) that use state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (“GaN”) technology for an In-Flight Connectivity (“IFC”) application.

Comtech offers advanced technology solutions that enable people to stay connected wherever they are. The Comtech portfolio offers both Ku-band and Ka-band products for IFC applications.

Comtech Xicom manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

