New Relic’s Reimagined Full-Stack Observability Offering Provides Engineers Unprecedented Visibility Across Entire Software Stack

Today, New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), a leader in Observability, introduced New Relic Explorer, its reimagined Full-Stack Observability experience that delivers innovative new visualizations and capabilities to give engineers unprecedented visibility into their complete estate. With zero configuration required, New Relic Explorer brings together an organization’s telemetry data from across applications and infrastructure to provide an essential live view of an entire software system’s health and performance. With this new single source of truth, engineers can quickly discover emerging performance issues and swiftly take action to get systems back to full health before customers or employees are impacted. All existing New Relic customers will be automatically upgraded to this new and powerful experience in the coming weeks.

“IT environments have become increasingly complex and engineering teams use a myriad of tools to see the performance of their entire tech stack, but there’s no way to see everything in one place and quickly take action. This leads to fragmented visibility, cumbersome and inefficient workflows, and out-of-control costs,” said Bill Staples, President and Chief Product Officer, New Relic. “With this launch, New Relic has delivered true Full-Stack Observability so engineers can finally get their arms around all of their telemetry data to quickly understand what’s happening and resolve issues faster before they become problems.”

“For digital organizations and their IT teams, real-time visibility into critical software infrastructures is crucial in keeping their business running smoothly,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, IDC. “Customers now demand real-time awareness and observability into IT environments via a single dashboard; providing them with simplicity and speed for identifying, solving and preventing problems before they impact the customer experience.”

“Being able to visualize and analyze data with just a few clicks of a button with New Relic Explorer is amazing — definitely a time saver for us,” said Paweł Przybyła, Director of Software Development at Metapack. “And I love having the ability to drill down into the ‘why’ behind changes taking place. Having quick accessibility to the data we need with New Relic Explorer has been empowering for my team.”