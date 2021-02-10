 

CuriosityStream Taps Industry Veteran Ashley Huston to Lead Communications

10.02.2021   

CuriosityStream Inc., the leading global factual streaming service and media company (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced the appointment of media and communications industry veteran Ashley Huston as vice president of communications. Huston will oversee external and internal communications for the global factual media company and streaming service. She most recently led communications for Quartz, following senior communications roles with The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and News Corp.

Ashley Huston joins CuriosityStream as VP of Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ashley is a creative communicator with a track record of leading strategic communications during times of growth and transformation, particularly in the media industry,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO, CuriosityStream. “We are thrilled to have an executive of her caliber join our talented and diverse leadership team as CuriosityStream continues to reach new viewers, expand our critical industry relationships, and deliver brand-defining new films and series to factual fans around the world.”

Huston joins CuriosityStream from Quartz, where she served as vice president of communications. In that role, she led the communications strategy and shaped the messaging and brand reputation for the innovative digital news organization during a time of significant change and subscription growth. She also prioritized company culture through internal communications and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“As a trailblazer in the industry, CuriosityStream continues to chart ambitious new ground in the streaming landscape,” said Huston. “I’m thrilled to work alongside a leadership team so committed to great content and storytelling, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation by telling our own compelling story in the marketplace and in service of our growing audience of engaged viewers around the world.”

Prior to Quartz, Huston served as senior vice president and chief communications officer for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, where she led the global communications strategies that drove the Journal’s digital transformation, promotion of high-quality journalism as well as brand and content expansion, helping to reposition the company as an innovative digital leader. Huston also served as senior vice president and deputy head of communications at News Corp (Dow Jones parent company).

Huston has previously held communications roles with Rubenstein Communications, ESPN and CNN. She is a graduate of The University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.



