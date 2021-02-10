 

voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the company’s registered share capital against cash contributions, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 829,630.00. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2020 financial year, which will be offered in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). Each ADR represents one ordinary share. The placement will take place today. The ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer price is expected to be set and announced by the management board today. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

This proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-251002) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on December 11, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that voxeljet AG will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other factors are discussed in more detail in the company’s public filings with the SEC. It should be noted that actual events or developments could materially differ from the events and developments described or included in the forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Voxeljet - ein interessantes Investment ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the company’s registered share capital against cash …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an (deutsch)
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
15:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
26.01.21
voxeljet holt sich 10 Millionen Dollar: Aktien-Platzierung abgeschlossen
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG: voxeljet AG schließt registrierte Direktplatzierung in Höhe von $ 10 Millionen ab (deutsch)
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG: voxeljet AG Completes $10 Million Registered Direct Offering
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG: voxeljet AG schließt registrierte Direktplatzierung in Höhe von $ 10 Millionen ab
25.01.21
voxeljet AG Completes $10 Million Registered Direct Offering
15.01.21
voxeljet platziert neue Aktien zu 13,33 Euro
15.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von 10 Millionen US-Dollar, zum Börsenpreis nach den NASDAQ-Regeln, bekannt (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:17 Uhr
346
Voxeljet - ein interessantes Investment ?