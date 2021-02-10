 

WPP Acquires Leading Brazilian Digital Innovation and Software Engineering Company DTI Digital

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces that it has acquired DTI Digital (DTI), a leading Brazilian digital innovation and software engineering company.

DTI’s digital solutions help clients become more efficient, digitalised and fully connected to their customers ­– from the development of back-office support systems such as supply automation and data collection software, to consumer-facing applications and platforms including e-commerce marketplaces and customer service interfaces.

DTI’s proprietary approach, based on agile methodology and design thinking, allows it to quickly and effectively scale up its expert development teams, comprising more than 600 software engineers, in response to client needs.

The acquisition is in line with WPP’s objectives outlined in its December 2020 Capital Markets Day to expand its presence in the faster growing areas of experience, commerce and technology. In particular, it will strengthen WPP’s capabilities in supporting its clients’ end-to-end digital transformation objectives in Brazil and beyond, by complementing and expanding WPP’s existing adtech and systems integrations capabilities.

DTI will benefit from WPP’s global network and relationships with its partners and clients, including the world’s largest technology companies.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our clients are looking for fully integrated solutions that combine creativity with cutting-edge technology to help them adapt and respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. I am delighted to welcome DTI Digital to WPP and look forward to working together to deliver transformative results for our clients.”

Based in Belo Horizonte, DTI was founded in 2009 and employs 800 people. Its client list, which comprises some of Brazil’s largest national and multinational companies as well as global companies, includes Vale, Localiza, MRV, FCA, Gerdau, Serasa Experian, Hermes Pardini, Pottencial, BS2, Ânima and Bayer.

With more than 4,000 employees and $300 million USD in revenue, Brazil is the largest market for WPP in Latin America. WPP works with a wide range of global and local clients in Brazil including Coca-Cola, Visa, Nike, Vivo, Itaipava and Casas Bahia.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Deal terms are not disclosed.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.



