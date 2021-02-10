PPG Appoints Pascal Tisseyre as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Pascal Tisseyre as vice president, Architectural Coatings (AC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South, effective March 1. Reporting to Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president, Tisseyre will lead and continue to build upon the business’ growth strategy and product and service offering for PPG customers.

Tisseyre joined PPG after the company acquired SigmaKalon in 2008. In his most recent role as general manager, AC EMEA South, Tisseyre has delivered results by innovating the region’s go-to-market strategy, implementing new digital technologies, strengthening people development, and furthering PPG’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to this role, he served as finance director, AC EMEA. Before joining PPG, Tisseyre held finance and controllership roles of increasing responsibility at Sigma Coatings and SigmaKalon, among other companies.

Tisseyre earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of Dauphine in Paris.

