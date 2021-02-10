 

PPG Appoints Pascal Tisseyre as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:02  |  39   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Pascal Tisseyre as vice president, Architectural Coatings (AC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South, effective March 1. Reporting to Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president, Tisseyre will lead and continue to build upon the business’ growth strategy and product and service offering for PPG customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005558/en/

PPG announced the appointment of Pascal Tisseyre as vice president, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South, effective March 1.

PPG announced the appointment of Pascal Tisseyre as vice president, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South, effective March 1.

Tisseyre joined PPG after the company acquired SigmaKalon in 2008. In his most recent role as general manager, AC EMEA South, Tisseyre has delivered results by innovating the region’s go-to-market strategy, implementing new digital technologies, strengthening people development, and furthering PPG’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to this role, he served as finance director, AC EMEA. Before joining PPG, Tisseyre held finance and controllership roles of increasing responsibility at Sigma Coatings and SigmaKalon, among other companies.

Tisseyre earned a master’s degree in finance from the University of Dauphine in Paris.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG Appoints Pascal Tisseyre as Vice President, Architectural Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa South PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Pascal Tisseyre as vice president, Architectural Coatings (AC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) South, effective March 1. Reporting to Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president, Tisseyre will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Blue Automobiles to Lift COVID Blues? PPG 2020 Automotive Color Report Shows Blue Hues Maintaining Pre-Pandemic Growth
09.02.21
PPG’s Humbert Recognized With American Chemical Society Pittsburgh Award
08.02.21
PPG Completes Purchases From Certain Major Tikkurila Shareholders
04.02.21
American Chemical Society honors PPG Collegium member with 2021 Roy W. Tess Award
04.02.21
PPG and Tikkurila Agree on Improved Recommended Offer
01.02.21
PPG to Invest $20 Million by 2025 to Advance Racial Equity
28.01.21
PPG Recognized on 2021 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Workplace Policies and Practices
25.01.21
PPG stellt Lacke und Dichtstoffe für die Restaurierung des Flugzeugs Douglas C-54 Skymaster kostenlos zur Verfügung
25.01.21
PPG Donates Coatings, Sealants to Help Restore Douglas C-54 Skymaster Aircraft
21.01.21
PPG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results