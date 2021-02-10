Cross Country Healthcare Executive Featured on Staffing Industry Analysts’ Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced that group president Buffy Stultz White is featured on Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2020 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for the second year in a row.

Buffy Stultz White, Group President, Workforce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

White leads workforce solutions, sales and client services across the Cross Country enterprise. Her leadership has resulted in demonstrable operational efficiencies and improved production levels. Cross Country is the fifth-largest healthcare staffing firm in the US.

The Global Power 150 list recognizes women in leadership positions as well as important contributions women have made across the industry. This year’s list features CEOs, entrepreneurs and division heads, as well as technologists, workforce specialists, operational experts and legal professionals. Together, they have helped shape a $498 billion global staffing industry while leading the charge toward a more equitable future of work.

“Buffy is a smart, savvy executive with decades of staffing experience, and we are extremely proud that she has been featured on SIA’s 2020 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for multiple years now,” says Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “Women comprise more than two-thirds of our employees here at Cross Country Healthcare, and we owe much of our success to their guidance and direction.”

This is SIA’s sixth annual Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. Learn more about the 2020 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list and see all this year’s honorees here.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

