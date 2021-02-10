 

Petrogress Inc., reaches an Understanding with International Marine Fleet & Offshore support provider “EDT Offshore Ltd”.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

﻿Strategic Investment in Ship-to-Ship (STS) Operations. The continuing expansion of Petrogress’ energy operations will enhance revenue opportunities through the new venture of the company’s new activities in midstream;﻿

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Petrogress, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) ("Petrogress" or the "Company"), a fully integrated oil commodity business that primarily serves West Africa and the Mediterranean, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Petronav Carriers LLC. (“PCL”), has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EDT OFFSHORE AGENCY SERVICES LTD. (“EDT”).

The MOU anticipates a 50/50 partnership (new entity) of PCL and EDT to provide efficient Ship-To-Ship (STS) service operations around East Mediterranean (Greece, Cyprus and Egypt). The new entity shall be managed equally by both partners who shall contribute with cash, their know-how in energy and sea-transportation, expert personnel, shore facilities, floating equipment, fenders and all necessary materials required for product transfers ship-to-ship, including tugboats and supply crafts, which are classed and fully comply with all International and local regulations for marine and environmental protection.

EDT Offshore, a world class offshore maritime company that provides Ship-to-Ship transfer and leading service provider in oil and gas exploration and production company that operates a fleet of specialized support vessels from its main facilities in Cyprus and Egypt. The EDT Offshore story began over forty years ago in 1980 in Limassol, Cyprus. The company, soon became a specialist in management and operation of towage and salvage vessels. With growing expertise, EDT entered the nascent Eastern Mediterranean’s offshore Oil & Gas sector, developing strong working relationships with oil majors around the world, providing high equipped vessels and skilled crew for effective oil rig support, survey, dive and ROV operations.

Petronav Carriers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogress Inc., which manages an in-house fleet of crude oil carriers and trades them in West Africa and the Mediterranean. Petronav’ s leadership team, holds substantial combined shipping industry experience in managing financial, commercial and technical aspects of the business and ensures leading the company on a foundation of safe, cost-and energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly practices. The company values its team, which consists of skilled and experienced managers, port captains, technicians, ship officers, as well as specialists in the areas of safety, commercial and personnel management. Petronav retains key talent, rewards performance and continually develops its staff and holds it to high performance standards. Through qualified experience in conducting safe operations, understanding of environmental challenges, and strong leadership and coordination, Petronav‘s shuttle fleet provides Ship-to-Ship (STS) services and/or lighting other product carriers in the area where Petronav is active.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petrogress Inc., reaches an Understanding with International Marine Fleet & Offshore support provider “EDT Offshore Ltd”. ﻿Strategic Investment in Ship-to-Ship (STS) Operations. The continuing expansion of Petrogress’ energy operations will enhance revenue opportunities through the new venture of the company’s new activities in midstream;﻿ NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units