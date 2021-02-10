Petrogress Inc., reaches an Understanding with International Marine Fleet & Offshore support provider “EDT Offshore Ltd”.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrogress, Inc . (OTC PINK: PGAS) ("Petrogress" or the "Company"), a fully integrated oil commodity business that primarily serves West Africa and the Mediterranean, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Petronav Carriers LLC. ( “PCL” ), has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EDT OFFSHORE AGENCY SERVICES LTD . ( “EDT” ).

The MOU anticipates a 50/50 partnership (new entity) of PCL and EDT to provide efficient Ship-To-Ship (STS) service operations around East Mediterranean (Greece, Cyprus and Egypt). The new entity shall be managed equally by both partners who shall contribute with cash, their know-how in energy and sea-transportation, expert personnel, shore facilities, floating equipment, fenders and all necessary materials required for product transfers ship-to-ship, including tugboats and supply crafts, which are classed and fully comply with all International and local regulations for marine and environmental protection.

EDT Offshore, a world class offshore maritime company that provides Ship-to-Ship transfer and leading service provider in oil and gas exploration and production company that operates a fleet of specialized support vessels from its main facilities in Cyprus and Egypt. The EDT Offshore story began over forty years ago in 1980 in Limassol, Cyprus. The company, soon became a specialist in management and operation of towage and salvage vessels. With growing expertise, EDT entered the nascent Eastern Mediterranean’s offshore Oil & Gas sector, developing strong working relationships with oil majors around the world, providing high equipped vessels and skilled crew for effective oil rig support, survey, dive and ROV operations.

Petronav Carriers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogress Inc., which manages an in-house fleet of crude oil carriers and trades them in West Africa and the Mediterranean. Petronav’ s leadership team, holds substantial combined shipping industry experience in managing financial, commercial and technical aspects of the business and ensures leading the company on a foundation of safe, cost-and energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly practices. The company values its team, which consists of skilled and experienced managers, port captains, technicians, ship officers, as well as specialists in the areas of safety, commercial and personnel management. Petronav retains key talent, rewards performance and continually develops its staff and holds it to high performance standards. Through qualified experience in conducting safe operations, understanding of environmental challenges, and strong leadership and coordination, Petronav‘s shuttle fleet provides Ship-to-Ship (STS) services and/or lighting other product carriers in the area where Petronav is active.