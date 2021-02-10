Blueberries Medical Appoints Former Clever Leaves Global Head of B2B as President of Latin American Operations

Mr. Forero is a C-level executive with 17+ years of regional and global experience in sales having led successful development of commercial departments within numerous companies, including most recently Clever Leaves, the largest medical cannabis licensed producer in Colombia. Mr. Forero is an Industrial Engineer and has an Executive MBA degree from INALDE Busines School.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “ Company ” or " Blueberries "), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the appointment of José María Forero, the former Global Head of B2B of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“ Clever Leaves ”) as President of Latin American Operations, effective February 16, 2021.

Mr. Forero has extensive knowledge of and relationships within the global cannabis industry and will utilize his operational and sales expertise to guide the next phase of the company’s international development and growth, working together with Facundo Garreton, Chairman and Interim CEO of Blueberries.

Mr. Garreton commented: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Forero to our team. We are confident that with the addition of Mr. Forero, our Latin American operations are well equipped for global growth and success.”

"Blueberries has made impressive progress in a relatively short period of time developing their cultivation and extraction infrastructure," stated Mr. Forero. "With Blueberries’ state of the art extraction facility and commercial cultivation capacity established, it is well positioned to ramp up production and meet local and international demand. I am looking forward to guiding Blueberries local team in this process as well as establishing a solid operation capable of adapting to the global market conditions."

