Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Wednesday 17 March 2021
Noerresundby, Denmark, 10 February 2021
Announcement no. 12/2021
Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Wednesday 17 March 2021 at 2.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 28 January 2021.
Best regards,
RTX A/S
Peter Røpke
CEO
Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
