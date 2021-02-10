Canasil Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining Gold-Copper Porphyry Targets at The Brenda Project in the Kemess-Toodoggone District, British Columbia, Canada

The Brenda project is a Cu-Au±Mo porphyry system with potentially elevated gold and copper grades due to reactive intermediate to mafic host rocks cut by high-K calc-alkalic intrusions similar to those at important porphyry deposits worldwide.

Modelling of the central White Pass zone, tested by 41 drill holes (10,034 metres), outlines a Mineralized Zone (MZ) characterized by drill intercepts of >0.1 g/t Au with approximate dimensions of 1,000m by 400m and from 100-600m thick. A Higher Grade Zone (HGZ) of >0.4 g/t Au has estimated dimensions of 200m by 300m and 150m thick. Three-dimensional shapes for the MZ and HGZ were generated in similar fashion to that of grade shell interpolation using Leapfrog Geo.

Multiple targets for additional copper-gold mineralization exist northeast, southeast, southwest and east of the Mineralized Zone. Multiple chargeability anomalies, just below the current shapes for the MZ and HGZ and to the northeast and southwest, as well as Au and Cu soil anomalies to the southeast and east have not been drill tested and are recommended for future exploration and drilling. Maps outlining the MZ and prospective target areas are included below for reference.

The modelling also identified several gaps between mineralized intervals from past drilling. Targeted infill drilling may connect some of the existing higher-grade intervals thereby expanding the dimensions of the HGZ.

The Project has excellent road access with a fully equipped exploration camp. Proximity to Centerra Gold Inc.’s (Centerra Gold) former Kemess South mine infrastructure, fully permitted proposed Kemess Underground mine, and Benchmark Metals Lawyers project are important advantages.

Canasil President and CEO, Bahman Yamini, commented, “We are very pleased with the results of the comprehensive review of the Brenda project by Brock Riedell, building on the earlier 2016-17 reviews by Wade Barnes and Bob Lane. The updated Technical Report provides additional important insights into the past exploration work and results to date, and confirms the project’s potential for hosting a large porphyry gold-copper mineralized system. Significant further exploration is warranted to test the multiple targets identified, as well as to expand the mineralized zones already delineated by past exploration and drilling.”