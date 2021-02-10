Sumo Logic Deepens Customer Training Program with New Certifications in Observability and Cloud SIEM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced the addition of two new free certifications in its training program, to help customers leverage real-time data analytics across Observability and Cloud SIEM. As part of this, the company is hosting its popular Cert Jam Days on Feb. 10-11, allowing organizations and users to achieve multiple certifications over the two-day span.

“Since the launch of our certification program over 14,000 users have earned more than 25,000 free certifications. The appetite for learning how to harness the power of real-time data analytics has never been higher, and we are very excited to expand our certification program to include Observability and Cloud SIEM, to help our customers do more with their data while becoming pros in these new and emerging technologies,” said Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer, Sumo Logic. “We look forward to continuing to empower our community with access to the knowledge and training they need to successfully build, run and secure modern applications in the digital era.”

Sumo Logic currently offers free certification sessions to customers each week on its training site . The new Observability and Cloud SIEM options round out an impressive list of existing certifications, including trainings in:

Fundamentals

Security and Compliance

Advanced Metrics with Kubernetes

Search Mastery

Administration

Metrics Mastery

“The weekly training sessions that Sumo Logic holds for its customers are excellent,” said Amy Dick, Business Quality Analyst II, Empire Life. “I look forward to using Sumo Logic in my day-to-day work, and know the certifications I’ve earned will also ultimately benefit my company’s bottom line.”

Sumo Logic’s multi-level certification program provides users with the knowledge, skills and competencies to maximize investments in the Sumo Logic platform. Certifications and training programs are free and available through virtual workshops at various times around the globe. In addition, users learn at their own pace and can take self-paced virtual certifications that can be performed in 5-10 minute chunks of time — or whatever length of time works best for the user. Since the launch of Sumo Logic’s certification and training program in 2017, over 700 companies have participated and are realizing the value from gaining confidence and expertise in knowing how to integrate the Sumo Logic products and solutions into their day-to-day programs, applications and systems.

