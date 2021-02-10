EnWave Sells Third REV Machine to U.S. Army for Production of Close Combat Military Rations

This Agreement marks an important milestone in the U.S. Army’s plans to advance the use of EnWave’s REV technology. By selecting a Manufacturing Partner and purchasing additional machinery, the U.S. Army will be able to source commercial REV-dried products for use in Close Combat Assault Rations that they acquire from approved MRE suppliers. EnWave intends to negotiate commercial processing rights with the Manufacturing Partner to continue utilizing REV technology to manufacture military rations for the U.S. Army on an ongoing basis, and potentially to sell REV-dried products to their commercial customer base.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Purchase Contract (the “Agreement”) with the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (“U.S. Army”) to supply a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machine. This machine will be used by a third-party contract manufacturer (the “Manufacturing Partner”) to produce Close Combat Assault Rations for field testing. The Manufacturing Partner will be selected and approved by the U.S. Army.

The U.S. military is seeking lighter field rations that will keep troops fueled and satisfied, while improving nutritional quality and taste. The Close Combat Assault Rations developed by the U.S. Army using REV technology are up to 40% lighter than standard ready-to-eat meals (“MREs”), are nutrient dense and extremely compact. The U.S. Army plans to sign a cooperative research and development agreement (the “CRADA”) with the Manufacturing Partner to operate the 10kW REV equipment at its industrial-scale food processing facility to produce several shelf-stable, compressed, REV-dried Close Combat Assault Rations. The use of the 10kW REV machine by the Manufacturing Partner will be limited to solely supplying the U.S. Army under the terms of the CRADA, but may sell to commercial customers after signing a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with EnWave.

About the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (CCDC Soldier Center)

Formerly known as the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center optimizes and modernizes individual soldiers and squad performance, and increases combat readiness and lethality to ensure dominance in multi-domain operations. CCDC Soldier Center uses science and engineering expertise, in collaboration with Department of Defense, industry and academia partners in the innovation ecosystem, to advance soldier/squad performance optimization, readiness, lethality, and synthetic training environments. The CCDC Soldier Center’s research and development focus is concentrated on six core domains, each of which provides exactly what the soldier needs given the unique combat environment in which they serve. These include Basic & Early Applied Research; Clothing & Protective Equipment; Airdrop/Aerial Delivery; DoD Combat Feeding; Expeditionary Maneuver Support; Soldier/Small Combat Unit Technology Maturation & Demonstration; Human Systems Integration Sciences; and DoD Combat Feeding. This Soldier Center ensures our Soldiers are optimized, protected, and lethal.