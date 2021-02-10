 

LipoMedix Announces Manufacturing Agreement with ForDoz for Promitil

JERUSALEM, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LipoMedix, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused pharmaceutical company involved in the development of innovative, safe and effective cancer therapy based on a pegylated liposomal drug delivery platform, today announced that its lead compound, Promitil (PL-MLP), will be manufactured in the United States by ForDoz Pharma (ForDoz), a privately owned, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added sterile and complex injectable products.  

Promitil’s unique formulation is designed for selective delivery of the therapeutic agent to cancer-affected tissues and is ideally suited for cancer chemoradiotherapy. The compound consists of the liposome-based encapsulation of a new chemical entity called Mitomycin-c (MMC) lipidic prodrug (MLP), which is a proprietary prodrug form of the known anticancer agent MMC. In studies, it has been shown to be active against a broad variety of cancer types in animal models, including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic and multi-drug-resistant tumors.

“We continue to move full-steam ahead, knowing that the patients we can help with Promitil have been long awaiting a lower-toxicity and effective treatment option,” said Dr. Alberto Gabizon, President and Chief Scientific Officer of LipoMedix. “We are thinking long term when selecting our partnerships and look forward to partnering with ForDoz as we move toward Phase II studies to move the development of Promitil forward.”

By leveraging ForDoz’s drug delivery technology and experience, LipoMedix expects to be able to effectively troubleshoot the many industry-wide challenges of product development and manufacturing of nanotechnology.

“ForDoz has a proven track record in manufacturing and in successful commercialization,” said Sanjeev Luther, Executive Chairman of the Board of LipoMedix. “Selecting the right partner for each step of the journey is critical to the strategic process of developing a drug and we believe ForDoz is that partner.”

“Our mission is to ultimately aid in the delivery of innovative medicines that will help people live longer, better and easier lives,” said James He, founder and CEO of ForDoz. “It was immediately apparent that the team at LipoMedix has patients top of mind, and we are proud to partner with them to manufacture Promitil here in the U.S.''

About Promitil
Liposomes are closed lipid vesicles. If liposomes remain long in circulation (e.g., pegylated liposomes), they tend to accumulate in tumors due to the enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect. LipoMedix has developed a pegylated liposome delivery platform based on the encapsulation of a new chemical entity (NCE) known as mitomycin-c lipidic prodrug (MLP), a proprietary prodrug form of the anticancer agent mitomycin-c. Promitil enables the efficient and selective tumor delivery of MLP with rapid activation to a powerful mitomycin-c metabolite. Promitil has shown low toxicity and is anticipated to be active against a broad variety of cancer types in animal models, including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic and multi-drug-resistant tumors. Promitil is a highly stable formulation with prolonged storage shelf life of over five years. In phase 1A and 1B clinical studies conducted in over 100 cancer patients, Promitil has shown a favorable safety profile and reduced toxicity as compared to equivalent doses of mitomycin-c. Encouraging signs of antitumor activity have been observed particularly in combination with radiotherapy.

