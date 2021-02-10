Natural Health Trends Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
– Fourth quarter revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2020
– Reduced full year 2020 operating expenses by $9.0 million
– Third consecutive quarter of positive operating income
– Generated positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020
– Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 7% compared to $17.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Operating income was $1.3 million compared to $668,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and operating loss of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 included an impairment charge of $1.8 million upon the early adoption of a new accounting standard pertaining to goodwill that arose from a merger transaction in March 2004.
- Net income was $747,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $635,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- The number of Active Members1 decreased 2% to 52,230 at December 31, 2020, compared to 53,300 at September 30, 2020, and decreased 9% compared to 57,410 at December 31, 2019.
|1
|Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $62.1 million decreased 20% compared to $77.6 million in 2019.
- Operating income was $669,000 compared to operating loss of $7.0 million in 2019. Operating loss included a goodwill impairment charge of $1.8 million in 2019.
- Net income was $843,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in 2019.
Management Commentary
“2020 revenue of $62.1 million decreased 20% compared to $77.6 million in 2019 as elements such as government-mandated travel restrictions, shutdowns and limitations surrounding in-person events and activities hindered our leaders’ ability to conduct business,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “However, for the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% over the third quarter of 2020 with orders improving 14% as restrictions began to ease in our key markets.”
Mr. Sharng continued, “The cost savings initiatives we implemented in the second half of 2019 resulted in 2020 cost reductions of over $9.0 million year-over-year. As a result, we reported positive operating income for both the full year and the third consecutive quarter which helped fuel positive cash provided by operating activities in 2020.”
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 million in 2020 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $18.6 million in 2019.
- Total cash and cash equivalents were $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $96.0 million as of December 31, 2019.
- On February 8, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on March 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 23, 2021.
The Company expects to issue its 2020 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2020 audited financial results.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results today, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, February 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
|
1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13714821
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142946
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13714821.
About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,367
|$
|96,035
|Inventories
|3,779
|6,404
|Other current assets
|3,595
|5,936
|Total current assets
|99,741
|108,375
|Property and equipment, net
|539
|735
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,745
|3,135
|Restricted cash
|525
|3,390
|Deferred tax asset
|731
|2,039
|Other assets
|661
|823
|Total assets
|$
|105,942
|$
|118,497
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|580
|$
|680
|Income taxes payable
|1,481
|173
|Accrued commissions
|3,496
|2,931
|Other accrued expenses
|1,922
|2,387
|Deferred revenue
|3,091
|4,506
|Amounts held in eWallets
|8,503
|12,938
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,163
|1,655
|Other current liabilities
|1,270
|1,032
|Total current liabilities
|21,506
|26,302
|Income taxes payable
|13,748
|15,365
|Deferred tax liability
|216
|202
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,775
|1,564
|Total liabilities
|38,245
|43,433
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|86,102
|86,102
|Retained earnings
|7,822
|16,117
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(336
|)
|(1,264
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(25,904
|)
|(25,904
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|67,697
|75,064
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|105,942
|$
|118,497
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|16,595
|$
|17,835
|$
|62,071
|$
|77,614
|Cost of sales
|4,024
|5,102
|16,990
|20,104
|Gross profit
|12,571
|12,733
|45,081
|57,510
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions expense
|6,868
|7,291
|26,204
|35,549
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,437
|6,924
|18,208
|27,220
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|1,764
|—
|1,764
|Total operating expenses
|11,305
|15,979
|44,412
|64,533
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,266
|(3,246
|)
|669
|(7,023
|)
|Other income, net
|218
|298
|821
|1,426
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,484
|(2,948
|)
|1,490
|(5,597
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|737
|(106
|)
|647
|14
|Net income (loss)
|$
|747
|$
|(2,842
|)
|$
|843
|$
|(5,611
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,777
|10,456
|10,630
|10,871
|Diluted
|11,424
|10,456
|11,424
|10,871
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|(Unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|843
|$
|(5,611
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|410
|387
|Noncash lease expense
|1,532
|1,760
|Deferred income taxes
|1,339
|(820
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|1,764
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|2,700
|5,820
|Other current assets
|2,322
|(554
|)
|Other assets
|181
|—
|Accounts payable
|(102
|)
|(953
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(311
|)
|(1,731
|)
|Accrued commissions
|566
|(9,598
|)
|Other accrued expenses
|(471
|)
|(2,797
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1,433
|)
|(2,315
|)
|Amounts held in eWallets
|(4,491
|)
|(1,742
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,427
|)
|(1,807
|)
|Other current liabilities
|227
|(108
|)
|Long-term incentive
|—
|(333
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,885
|(18,638
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(211
|)
|(189
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(211
|)
|(189
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repurchase of common stock
|—
|(10,117
|)
|Dividends paid
|(9,138
|)
|(7,344
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(9,138
|)
|(17,461
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|931
|62
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(6,533
|)
|(36,226
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|99,425
|135,651
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|92,892
|$
|99,425
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net
|$
|—
|$
|8,289
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|2,747
|$
|5,082
CONTACTS:
Company Contact:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com
Investor Contact:
ADDO Investor Relations
Tel: 310-829-5400
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com
