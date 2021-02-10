Natural Health Trends Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

– Fourth quarter revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% compared to the third quarter of 2020 – Reduced full year 2020 operating expenses by $9.0 million – Third consecutive quarter of positive operating income – Generated positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 – Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 7% compared to $17.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $1.3 million compared to $668,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and operating loss of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 included an impairment charge of $1.8 million upon the early adoption of a new accounting standard pertaining to goodwill that arose from a merger transaction in March 2004.

Net income was $747,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $635,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The number of Active Members1 decreased 2% to 52,230 at December 31, 2020, compared to 53,300 at September 30, 2020, and decreased 9% compared to 57,410 at December 31, 2019.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $62.1 million decreased 20% compared to $77.6 million in 2019.

Operating income was $669,000 compared to operating loss of $7.0 million in 2019. Operating loss included a goodwill impairment charge of $1.8 million in 2019.

Net income was $843,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in 2019.

Management Commentary

“2020 revenue of $62.1 million decreased 20% compared to $77.6 million in 2019 as elements such as government-mandated travel restrictions, shutdowns and limitations surrounding in-person events and activities hindered our leaders’ ability to conduct business,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “However, for the fourth quarter of 2020, revenue of $16.6 million increased 17% over the third quarter of 2020 with orders improving 14% as restrictions began to ease in our key markets.”

Mr. Sharng continued, “The cost savings initiatives we implemented in the second half of 2019 resulted in 2020 cost reductions of over $9.0 million year-over-year. As a result, we reported positive operating income for both the full year and the third consecutive quarter which helped fuel positive cash provided by operating activities in 2020.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 million in 2020 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $18.6 million in 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, down from $96.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

On February 8, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on March 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 23, 2021.

The Company expects to issue its 2020 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2020 audited financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results today, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13714821 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142946

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13714821.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,367 $ 96,035 Inventories 3,779 6,404 Other current assets 3,595 5,936 Total current assets 99,741 108,375 Property and equipment, net 539 735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,745 3,135 Restricted cash 525 3,390 Deferred tax asset 731 2,039 Other assets 661 823 Total assets $ 105,942 $ 118,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 580 $ 680 Income taxes payable 1,481 173 Accrued commissions 3,496 2,931 Other accrued expenses 1,922 2,387 Deferred revenue 3,091 4,506 Amounts held in eWallets 8,503 12,938 Operating lease liabilities 1,163 1,655 Other current liabilities 1,270 1,032 Total current liabilities 21,506 26,302 Income taxes payable 13,748 15,365 Deferred tax liability 216 202 Operating lease liabilities 2,775 1,564 Total liabilities 38,245 43,433 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Retained earnings 7,822 16,117 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (336 ) (1,264 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity 67,697 75,064 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 105,942 $ 118,497

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 16,595 $ 17,835 $ 62,071 $ 77,614 Cost of sales 4,024 5,102 16,990 20,104 Gross profit 12,571 12,733 45,081 57,510 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 6,868 7,291 26,204 35,549 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,437 6,924 18,208 27,220 Goodwill impairment — 1,764 — 1,764 Total operating expenses 11,305 15,979 44,412 64,533 Income (loss) from operations 1,266 (3,246 ) 669 (7,023 ) Other income, net 218 298 821 1,426 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,484 (2,948 ) 1,490 (5,597 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 737 (106 ) 647 14 Net income (loss) $ 747 $ (2,842 ) $ 843 $ (5,611 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.52 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,777 10,456 10,630 10,871 Diluted 11,424 10,456 11,424 10,871

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 843 $ (5,611 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 410 387 Noncash lease expense 1,532 1,760 Deferred income taxes 1,339 (820 ) Goodwill impairment — 1,764 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 2,700 5,820 Other current assets 2,322 (554 ) Other assets 181 — Accounts payable (102 ) (953 ) Income taxes payable (311 ) (1,731 ) Accrued commissions 566 (9,598 ) Other accrued expenses (471 ) (2,797 ) Deferred revenue (1,433 ) (2,315 ) Amounts held in eWallets (4,491 ) (1,742 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,427 ) (1,807 ) Other current liabilities 227 (108 ) Long-term incentive — (333 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,885 (18,638 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (211 ) (189 ) Net cash used in investing activities (211 ) (189 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of common stock — (10,117 ) Dividends paid (9,138 ) (7,344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,138 ) (17,461 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 931 62 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,533 ) (36,226 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 99,425 135,651 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 92,892 $ 99,425 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net $ — $ 8,289 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 2,747 $ 5,082

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com



Investor Contact:

ADDO Investor Relations

Tel: 310-829-5400

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com