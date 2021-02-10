 

Allterco Robotics Delivers Next Gen Shelly Motion Sensor Optimized with Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Technology

New motion sensor features market-leading battery performance and simplifies consumer experience in the smart home

SOFIA, Bulgaria and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allterco (BSE: A4L), makers of the IoT brand Shelly, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today introduce Shelly Motion, a next-generation motion sensor with unrivaled battery life enabled by Silicon Labs’ Wi-Fi IoT solution. Shelly Motion is the first product to combine Shelly’s innovative home automation sensors with the only industry-leading Wi-Fi solution designed to meet the ultra-low power requirements of IoT sensors. Optimized with Silicon Labs’ Wi-Fi technology, Shelly Motion is the most responsive, energy efficient, and easy-to-use smart home Wi-Fi motion sensor on the market today.

As consumers spend more time at home, they are increasingly looking for innovative smart home products that ensure a safer, efficient and more comfortable lifestyle. Shelly Motion, the latest in Shelly’s revolutionary Wi-Fi product line, empowers customers to connect directly to any Wi-Fi router without the use of a dedicated hub. The sensor also offers full compatibility with Alexa, Home Assistant, SmartThings, and other third-party home automation platforms for the ultimate ease of use.

Shelly Motion features a 6500 mAh rechargeable battery that can operate and remain connected to a home Wi-Fi network for more than one year on a single charge, unlike competing sensors that require a replacement battery or recharge after weeks of continuous operation. The sensor remains connected to the Wi-Fi network 24/7, delivering extremely quick real-time response (less than 200 ms on average) and instant detection of even the slightest movement. This combination of features delivers superior home automation experiences whereby Shelly Motion can trigger immediate action by another device, such as turning on the lights when a person enters a room.

“Shelly Motion integrates locally with Home Assistant without requiring a hub or any other hardware. The sensor’s permanent connection reduces system latency and thereby enhances consumer experience in the smart home,” said Paulus Schoutsen, founder, Home Assistant. “With Shelly Motion you’re going to have an easy to install and configure motion sensor with a battery that will last." 

