Infant Bacterial Therapeutics announces that the recruitment to the first stage of the Phase III Connection Study is completed - an update about the clinical development of IBP-9414

IBTs clinical Phase III study of its drug candidate IBP-9414 for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants, the Connection Study, started in July 2019. There are currently 68 neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) open for recruitment in the study. These NICUs are located in France, Hungary, Israel, Spain, the UK and the USA. The clinical trial application has further recently been approved in Bulgaria and Poland and submitted in Romania and Serbia. IBT expects that approximately 20 NICUs will open for recruitment in the coming months in these newly added countries.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT) announces that the company has reached an important milestone after recruiting 300 premature infants to the ongoing clinical Phase III study of IBP-9414. This in part means that a safety analysis of these infants will take place in order to also recruit infants with a very low birth weight, which in turn is expected to significantly increase the recruitment rate. Furthermore it means that IBT has an opportunity to validate the study’s second primary endpoint, feeding tolerance, and redefine this if necessary.

The majority of the infants intended to be recruited to the Connection Study will be extremely low birth weight (ELBW) premature infants, i.e they have birth weights of 1000 grams or below. These are the most vulnerable preterm infants and as a precautionary measure the study was designed to include 300 infants with birth weights between 750 and 1000 g in the first stage of the study. After the ongoing safety analysis of these infants the recruitment is intended to be broadened to include infants with a birthweight down to 500 g. This is expected to double the number of infants available for inclusion in the study and we anticipate a significant increase the speed of recruitment in the study.

Prior to commencing the Connection Study, IBT agreed with the FDA to perform a pilot analysis of the first 300 patients with the purpose of qualitatively and quantitatively assessing the clinical meaning of the premature infants ability to, as soon as possible, receive enteral feeding without complication. Together with the external neonatology expert group we will analyze the correlation between sustained feeding tolerance and, for example, the incidence of sepsis in the infants. In accordance with the agreement with the FDA, the purpose of the pilot analysis is to validate the second primary endpoint of the study and if necessary redefine it.