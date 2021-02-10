 

EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:16  |  38   |   |   

BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wireless Infrastructure Association (EWIA) welcomed its newest member, Phoenix Tower International, a global tower company with EU presence in France, Spain, and Ireland, which joined the trade association after EWIA's last Annual General Meeting.

Phoenix Tower International - LOGO

"In the context of Next Generation EU, independent wireless infrastructure operators  have a positive role to play as the Commission and the legislators are addressing important questions on 5G and the connectivity agenda in Europe." says Tobías Martínez Gimeno, Chairman of EWIA. "In this context we welcome Phoenix Tower International as a new member so that our sector can speak with a stronger and even more representative voice in our ongoing engagement in Brussels."

"We are honored and delighted to be part of EWIA and look forward to working with all members to promote increased connectivity and wireless infrastructure across Europe" declared Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International.

While EWIA is extending its membership, its footprint across European countries is also increasing with 10 towerco members operating across 14 European countries: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden.

About EWIA

The European Wireless Infrastructure Association is the European trade association of wholesale wireless infrastructure providers. Our members invest in and operate wireless infrastructure essential to the delivery of mobile voice, wireless broadband and other wireless networks.

EWIA advocates policies that encourage the network infrastructure investment and deployment necessary to make advanced wireless broadband available everywhere for consumers, businesses, health care, public safety and the countless other sectors that rely on always-on wireless connections.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International was founded in 2013 with a mission to own and operate high quality wireless infrastructure sites in stable markets experiencing strong wireless usage growth around the world. PTI is currently focused on infrastructure expansion throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436174/Phoenix_Tower_International_Logo_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The European Wireless Infrastructure Association (EWIA) welcomed its newest member, Phoenix Tower International, a global tower company with EU presence in France, Spain, and Ireland, which joined the trade …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award
Vicore Pharma intends to carry out a directed share issue
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
North America Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 67 Billion by 2026 - ...
Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR (rosuvastatin)
China National Medical Products Administration Approves MR-guided Focused Ultrasound To Treat ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods