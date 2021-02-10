Inogen Announces Participation in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab, and CFO, Alison Bauerlein, are scheduled to present on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.