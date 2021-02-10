 

Adamas to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 23, 2021

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 13716505. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at https://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

01.02.21
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in Parkinson’s Disease Patients Experiencing OFF Episodes
01.02.21
Adamas Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with Zydus
13.01.21
Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Total Revenues and Key Business Drivers for 2021

31.01.21
18
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal