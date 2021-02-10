 

BNY Mellon Investment Management Announces Realignment of Several of Its Investment Firms and Anticipated Changes to the Portfolio Management Arrangements for Certain BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Closed-end Funds

BNY Mellon Investment Management announced today that, in partnership and agreement with several of its investment firms, it is realigning those firms to enhance their specialist capabilities. The realignment will change the portfolio management arrangements for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (each, a "Fund").

More specifically, as a result of this realignment, which is scheduled to occur, subject to regulatory requirements, in the third quarter of 2021 (the "Effective Date"), portfolio managers responsible for managing the Funds' investments who are employees of Mellon Investments Corporation ("Mellon") in a dual employment arrangement with BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser"), the Funds' investment adviser, will become employees of Insight North America LLC ("INA"), which, like Mellon, is an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser, and will no longer be employees of Mellon. Consequently, effective as of the Effective Date and subject to the approval of each Fund's board of directors, BNYM Investment Adviser will engage INA to serve as the Fund's sub-adviser, pursuant to a sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and INA. As each Fund's sub-adviser, INA will provide the day-to-day management of the Fund's investments, subject to BNYM Investment Adviser's supervision and approval. It is currently anticipated that each Fund's portfolio managers who are responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund's investments will continue to manage the Fund's investments as of the Effective Date. It is also currently anticipated that there will be no material changes to any Fund's investment objective, strategies or policies, no reduction in the nature or level of services provided to the Funds, and no increase in the management fee payable by a Fund as a result of the engagement of INA as the Fund's sub-adviser. BNYM Investment Adviser (and not the Funds) will pay INA for its sub-advisory services.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Funds, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's leading investment management organizations, with US $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world's most trusted investment partners, which has US $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2020.

