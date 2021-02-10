 

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Announces First of Many Brand Investments for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 15:26  |  47   |   |   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced Clevertouch has introduced the launch of their redesigned website, the first of many brand investments for 2021. This new website will enable freer and more open communication with partners and customers.

One year in development, this significant investment in brand and website redesign is a future-proofing decision that helps Boxlight continue their drive towards becoming a world leading technology solutions provider of hardware, software, web-based platforms, and professional development services within Education, Enterprise, Healthcare, Government and Retail.

Some of the state-of-the art features that visitors can expect include:

  • a user experience that will resonate with worldwide partners and customers because of its intuitiveness and functionality
  • a configurator tool which allows customers to identify the optimal touch screen solution for any given project
  • Digital Ecosystem walk-through videos showcasing vertical sector in-situ solutions

In keeping with the Boxlight mission to be the leader of innovative and effective technology solutions across different markets, CEO Michael Pope states, “With the launch of the new Clevertouch website, our family of brands will continue to speak to the markets that are utilizing innovative digital technology solutions. We foresee more relationships as a result of this investment and certainly look forward to adding to this initial venture as we grow and diversify our products.”

“We are committed to growing Boxlight brands and the new Clevertouch website is a significant step forward in moving ahead of the competition and offering more to our partners and end users,” stated Mark Starkey, Boxlight President of Sales. He adds, “We now feature all of our Clevertouch solutions across one website and will be adding new innovative products in the coming months.”

This brand investment is first of many for 2021 that will enable us to exceed our goals. More announcements to follow shortly.

To visit the newly released website refresh, please visit Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Announces First of Many Brand Investments for 2021 Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced Clevertouch has introduced the launch of their redesigned website, the first of many brand investments for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Boxlight Launches Relief Package Funding Support for ESSER
04.02.21
Boxlight MimioSTEM Division Details Successful Integration for High School
01.02.21
Boxlight to Participate at the A.G.P Virtual Emerging Growth Technology 1x1 Conference on February 4, 2021
28.01.21
Boxlight MimioSTEM Division Innovates Elementary Classroom in Florida
21.01.21
Boxlight’s Clevertouch Pilot in Kentucky School District Leads to District-Wide Adoption
13.01.21
Boxlight’s Clevertouch Fills EdTech Needs in Colorado School District