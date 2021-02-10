 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Agreement to Launch Crackle App On Smart TVs Powered By The VIDAA Smart Operating System

Crackle App Will Come Pre-Loaded On VIDAA Powered Smart TVs Including Hisense And Toshiba

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle Plus signed an agreement to launch the Crackle app on Smart TVs with the VIDAA smart operation system, including Hisense Smart TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense.

At launch, Crackle content on VIDAA will be available to VIDAA customers in the U.S. using their proprietary operating system. VIDAA customers will gain access to Crackle’s extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Breaking Beauty, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Insomnia, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

VIDAA’s system gives its users not only the classic live television experience, but also dozens of streaming apps delivering entertainment as either video-on-demand or linear feeds. The VIDAA Smart TV platform was launched by Hisense in 2014 amassing over 20 million global installs since that time.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “Crackle is excited to partner with VIDAA and to offer free access to our growing library of Originals and Exclusives, as well as our expanding library of studio films, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV shows.”

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT VIDAA
VIDAA is a Linux based open smart TV operating system, currently used on Hisense TVs. Established in 2014, it has - in just six years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA is introducing a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. VIDAA is preinstalled on new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

