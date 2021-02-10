 

Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 15:30  |  146   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), to increase the size of its previously announced US$350 million bought deal offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 14,870,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$37.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of US$550,190,000.

The Underwriters have also been granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part and from time to time, at any time until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up to an additional 2,230,500 Common Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to US$82,528,500 to the Company. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised by the Underwriters in full, aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be US$632,718,500.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ballard Power Systems Inc!
Long
Basispreis 37,08€
Hebel 14,06
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 42,73€
Hebel 11,25
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Common Shares will be issued by way of a short form prospectus that will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada (excluding Quebec) and by way of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in the United States under the multijurisdictional disclosure system. The Company filed a preliminary short form prospectus in respect of the Offering and a registration statement (including the preliminary short form prospectus) with the SEC to which this communication and the Offering relate. The preliminary short form prospectus is subject to completion or amendment, and the registration statement has not yet become effective. The Common Shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Before you invest, you should read the short form prospectus and other documents Ballard has filed with the SEC and with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities for more complete information about Ballard and the Offering. The Offering is made only by the prospectus. The prospectuses will be available for free on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Fortschritt: Wasserstofftechnologie hält Einzug in die Schifffahrt dank Ballard Power!
09.02.21
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
09.02.21
Große Pläne: Strategie für die Installation von Wasserstofftankstellen in den USA bekannt gegeben!
09.02.21
Solltest du jetzt 1.000 Euro in die Nikola-Aktie investieren?
08.02.21
Breaking News: Weitere Anteile an US-Wasserstoffunternehmen gesichert - Bewertungslücke von 350 Mio. Dollar aufgedeckt?!
07.02.21
1 bahnbrechende Erfindung und 2 Wasserstoff-News von der Ballard Power Systems-Aktie und Endesa-Aktie
28.01.21
Vergiss Wasserstoff-Aktien wie Nel, Ballard und Plug Power: Diese Aktien sind besser
27.01.21
Megatrend Wasserstoff: LKW, Züge, Schiffe, Flugzeuge - Wie Wasserstoff die Zukunft antreiben wird: Expertin im w:o TV Gespräch(3) 
26.01.21
Wasserstoff-Aktien: Wieso Nel, Plug Power und Ballard Power steigen
25.01.21
Marktkompass: PLUG POWER & SIEMENS ENERGY | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:17 Uhr
48.210
Ballard, Sofa
08.02.21
531
Der zielorientierungsfreie Tippthread zu Ballard Power
29.01.21
4
Megatrend Wasserstoff: LKW, Züge, Schiffe, Flugzeuge - Wie Wasserstoff die Zukunft antreiben wird: E
29.09.20
7
Ballard Power fundamental betrachtet: Wie tief die Aktie jetzt noch fallen kann
27.08.20
8
Was machen Wasserstoff-Aktien?: Studie: Batterieloks wesentlich wirtschaftlicher als Wasserstoffzüge