mdf commerce welcomes Clément Gignac to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Clément Gignac to its Board of Directors. Mr Gignac was nominated at the company’s Board meeting on February 10, 2021.

Clément Gignac is a world-renowned expert in the fields of economy and finance, and a sought-after speaker. He is currently Senior Vice President, Investments and Chief Economist at iA Financial Group. In addition to his prolific political career where he was Minister for Economic Development and Minister of Natural Resources for the Québec government, he also worked as special advisor to the Canadian Finance deputy minister and represented Canada on one of the four G20 working groups. Mr Gignac also worked for important financial institutions, notably the National Bank of Canada, and joined key committees of the World Economic Forum, as well as Washington’s prestigious Conference of Business Economists.

“We are very happy to welcome Clément Gignac to the Board of Directors. His great knowledge of major economic trends and his extensive experience in financial markets will be invaluable for the long-term success of mdf commerce,” stated Gilles Laporte, Chairman of the Board. “Mr Gignac also brings hands-on experience in many fields relevant to our business. This mix of financial expertise and practical know-how will be very useful in supporting the growth of the organization.”

“We are honoured and very fortunate to welcome Mr. Gignac to the Board of Directors of mdf commerce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “His commitment to contribute his vast knowledge to mdf commerce will help us to unlock the vast potential of our company as we scale.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice-President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com