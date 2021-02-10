 

MICT Signs New Financial Services Partnership for Commodity Trading and Futures

MICT Partners with Leading Chinese Oil & Gas Exchange to Launch Pioneering Financial Services Initially for Oil and Gas Futures and Commodity Exchange Trading

Montvale, N.J, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a partnership with Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Trading Center (the “Exchange”), established in 2015 by Xinhua News Agency, PetroChina, Sinopec, and CNOOC, among others, to provide pioneering financial services in support of the platform’s corporate and government customers who are estimated to make up approximately 20 percent of China’s oil and gas trade.

Under the agreement, MICT will act as a strategic third-party partner to the Exchange’s clients to provide trade execution, margin financing and trade clearing capabilities. The group will initially focus on services for clients trading futures and commodities contracts in China’s growing, multi-hundred-billion-dollar oil and gas markets. According to the China Central Administration of Customs China, crude oil imports reached RMB 1,669,697,209,337 or $259 billion in 2019. Natural gas imports were RMB 287,298,753,366 or $44 billion.

MICT’s subsidiary will earn commissions and transaction fees related to trade clearing, as well as much larger margin financing fees. While the Shanghai exchange will share a small percentage of transaction revenue, MICT will receive all of the considerably larger margin finance fees. In addition, the Company has identified an experienced management team with deep sector knowledge to oversee the platform launch and operations.

The subsidiary will initially service several hundred of the Exchange’s approximately 2,400 customers, including provincial government departments, state-owned enterprises and large corporations, with the intention of increasing its customer base throughout the following quarters.

“Our key strategic alliance with the Exchange drives high-margin revenue growth potential for MICT through both per contract commissions and the lucrative margin financing associated with leveraged futures and commodity products trading, among other related service fees. The fact that our clients are comprised of government and government-backed entities, among others, provides an element of low financial default risk, supported in part from the strong financial relationships Xinhau brings to the venture.

