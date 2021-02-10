GigaSpaces Optimizes the Balance between Performance and Cost with InsightEdge Portfolio v15.8

This new release improves the balance between performance and cost and enhances the organization's ability to deploy and manage new services with the following benefits for all InsightEdge portfolio platforms including Smart Cache , Smart ODS and Smart Augmented Transactions :

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces , the leading provider of in-memory computing platforms that drive digital transformation, announced today the availability of GigaSpaces InsightEdge Portfolio version 15.8, which offers new advanced functionality to significantly reduce memory footprint for optimizing infrastructure costs, turbo boost SQL query and BI performance and increase the organization's agility with cloud native lifecycle management, introducing Kubernetes Operator support.

Smart RAM footprint reduction: In-memory data store RAM is optimized to reduce infrastructure costs by up to 70% while retaining blazing performance. Using the GigaSpaces Ops Manager , an object's RAM storage footprint can be automatically reduced. This substantially lowers costs - for both spending per TB on the cloud and on-premises hardware, along with added savings for replicated clusters located in different regions or data centers.

Smart data locality to boost SQL query performance: 10x faster response time is achieved for queries, reporting and BI by automatically replicating selected small tables of data to the nodes in the cluster to accelerate server-side JOIN performance. The new Broadcast Objects feature replicates smaller static tables that are used frequently when combining rows from two or more tables, for example daily exchange rates. With a minimal impact on RAM footprint, a significant boost in response time and higher concurrency are achieved.

Cloud native lifecycle management: The latest support of Kubernetes Operator allows organizations to use both the Kubernetes Helm for day-1 deployment in a cluster and also the day-2 operations of managing application workloads and auto scaling up or out to support unexpected workloads.

"As our customers accelerate their digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives, following the COVID-19 disruption, the sensitivity to cloud expenses and elasticity, along with the need for high performance and speed is growing more than ever," said Yuval Dror, VP R&D at GigaSpaces. "The release of InsightEdge Portfolio version 15.8 delivers our best performance results to date for operational and analytical workloads, and higher elasticity to handle expected and unexpected peaks; all while reducing infrastructure and cloud costs."

About GigaSpaces

The GigaSpaces InsightEdge portfolio delivers fastest, scalable and easiest to deploy in-memory computing platforms to meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs for accelerating and scaling real-time applications, analytics and operational BI on any data, at any load, across any environment. One-click integrations with on-premises and cloud operational data stores, automatic data modeling, business-policy data tiering and AI-driven autonomous scaling reduce time-to-market and ensure rapid response times and highest performance levels, with lower TCO.

Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations and OEMs across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more trust GigaSpaces for powering their mission critical services to optimize business operations, comply with regulations and enhance the customer experience. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Avanza Bank, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS.

For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter , or visit our LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

