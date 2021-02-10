Ambac Launches Specialty Program Insurance Business Everspan Group Assigned AM Best Financial Strength Rating of ‘A-’ (Excellent)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac’), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has launched Everspan Group, a specialty, participatory fronting program insurance business. Earlier today, A.M. Best issued a Financial Strength Rating (“FSR”) of ‘A-’ (Excellent) for Everspan Group’s core insurance companies, Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer and Everspan Insurance Company, an admitted carrier. With capital in excess of $100 million, Everspan Group will operate as a Financial Size Category Class VIII (as categorized by AM Best) property and casualty insurer and is expected to begin writing new specialty programs in the first half of 2021.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

AM Best's ratings reflect Everspan Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Claude LeBlanc, Ambac’s President, and CEO of Ambac and Everspan Group, stated “The launch of Everspan Group reflects a milestone event and the core foundation for Ambac’s specialty program insurance strategy. Everspan Group’s advanced participatory fronting model positions us to be a leading market for insurance distributors. Mr. LeBlanc continued, “Our broader specialty insurance strategy is focused on establishing and acquiring targeted best in class businesses with quality growth-oriented business models and proven management teams. With the launch of Everspan Group and the recent acquisition of Xchange, Ambac is progressing its goal of developing capital efficient specialty insurance businesses that we believe will create long term value for our shareholders.”

Ambac formed Everspan Group in response to market dynamics and demand for capacity. Everspan Group will pursue a sustainable, long-term property and casualty, participatory fronting strategy by underwriting diverse classes of risks. Everspan Group will source business primarily through managing general agents, program administrators, brokers, regional insurers, reinsurers, and the insurance-linked securities market and may retain up to 30% of underwriting risk per program.