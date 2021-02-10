 

Saint Jean Carbon Announces Intent to Purchase All the Shares of Solid Ultrabattery Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent, dated February 5, 2021, with 2 arm’s length vendors to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Solid Ultrabattery Inc. (“SUB”), a private Ontario company involved in the research and development of solid state batteries, (the “Acquisition”). Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”), Saint Jean intends to fund the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of SUB by issuing 20 million common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $0.06 per Common Shares, which is within the allowable discount permitted by the TSX-V Policies, for a deemed aggregate purchase price of CAD $1,200,000. This is an arm’s length transaction.

This Acquisition includes the intellectual property associated with development and processing of solid electrolyte batteries owned by SUB (the “IP”). It is the belief of the Company that the IP is superior to the prior art from a stability, safety, reliability and performance perspective. Assuming successful completion of the Acquisition and the planned commercialization of the IP, SJL has its sights set on contributing to the global capacity for battery production which currently stands at 300 GWh and is expected to surpass 2500 GWh by the year 2035.

Assuming the successful completion of the Acquisition, Dr. Zhongwei Chen will become an “insider” of the Company and be appointed as a Director of Saint Jean. Dr. Chen is a world renowned researcher in the field of energy storage systems and the principal owner of SUB. Post- Acquisition, Dr. Chen will continue to oversee the development of the solid state battery technology for SJL. Dr. Chen is a Canada Research Chair and Professor at the University of Waterloo. He holds many patents in the field of Advanced Materials and Clean Energy. Dr. Chen states: “The industry is trending towards solid state battery technology for its reliability, safety and energy density. I look forward to working with SJL to quickly bring these academic breakthroughs in battery science into production.”

