Montero Expands Land Holdings at the Isabella Gold Silver Project

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“Montero” or the “Company”) has received confirmation of issuance of exploration licenses east and contiguous to the currently held Isabella claims. The new claims cover an additional 7 km of granite-sediment contact with reported granite-hosted quartz veins similar to those defined within Montero’s Isabella East and Isabella West property blocks. The Isabella Properties are located approximately 200 km south of Santiago and 125 km south of Yamana’s Minera Florida mine in the Southern Coastal Range of Chile.



Dr Tony Harwood, President of Montero commented: “Montero has secured additional claims covering a further 7 km strike length along the granite sedimentary contact to the east of the existing Isabella claims. At Isabella, the Company is currently completing a maiden drill program to test 4 priority gold silver vein targets and a sedimentary geophysical target. Further mapping and sampling of these newly acquired claims is underway.”