CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Barclays Industrial Select Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Chief Financial Officer Kevin Boone will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference virtually on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.



This address will broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.