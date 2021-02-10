Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, Feb. 18. Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.



