 

First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

MUNCIE, Ind., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation declared a cash dividend on February 9, 2021 of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is March 4, 2021.

About First Merchants Corporation:

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

