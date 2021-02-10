Freddie Mac Appoints Two New Officers Dedicated to Equitable Housing Solutions

“With this new position we are bringing a dedicated and distinct focus to address some of the most systemic issues we face in homeownership and wealth in communities of color,” said Donna Corley, Executive Vice President and Head of Single-Family Business. “Pam brings the experience, passion and strategic leadership required to deliver on Freddie Mac’s mission to make home possible for all Americans.”

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it created two new senior leadership roles in its Single-Family and Multifamily business lines dedicated to addressing equity in housing. Pamela Perry will serve as Vice President, Single-Family Equitable Housing, and Amanda Nunnink will serve as Vice President, Equity in Multifamily Housing.

“At Freddie Mac, we are taking active steps to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in every corner of our business,” said Debby Jenkins, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily Business. “Amanda’s new role demonstrates Freddie Mac’s clear commitment to support sustainable improvements for the multifamily industry and for renters in the broader financial and housing system.”

Pamela Perry, Vice President, Single-Family Equitable Housing

Perry will lead a newly formed team responsible for creating solutions to break through historical barriers to achieving homeownership for minority families across the income spectrum, which has direct implications for wealth accumulation.

Perry brings 25 years of legal experience in the financial services industry with expertise in fair housing and community development. Perry joined Freddie Mac in 2011 to oversee the company’s fair lending program. She previously advised on solutions for complex corporate finance transactions with firms such as JP Morgan Chase & Co. Perry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to bring an even greater focus to the solutions that address the complex issues communities of color face in attaining and sustaining homeownership,” said Perry. “Black Americans face a significant number of barriers to owning a home, many of which can be traced to discrimination and disparities in access to credit. These challenges ultimately contribute to the widening wealth gap we see today. I am proud to be part of a company committed to taking on these important issues and I’m excited to get to work.”

Amanda Nunnink, Vice President, Equity in Multifamily Housing

Nunnink will lead efforts to create sustainable improvements for renters and the rental housing industry and work across multifamily to elevate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) principles throughout the division. Nunnink, who brings nearly a decade of experience working with Freddie Mac’s Optigo network, will leverage her deep relationships with investors, lenders and borrowers to drive industry-wide outcomes.

Nunnink joined Freddie Mac in 2012 in production and sales where she led the development of several of Freddie Mac Multifamily’s more innovative offerings. Prior, Nunnink held various production roles for banks and investment groups. Nunnink will also continue most of her duties as Vice President, Multifamily Investor Relations until she fully transitions to her new role. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Case Western Reserve University.

“From investors and lenders to borrowers and renters, we are developing a comprehensive and actionable strategy to foster equitable outcomes for renters from all communities,” said Nunnink. “I am honored to serve in this capacity, which will allow us to look deeper into our mission and use our platform to create change.”

