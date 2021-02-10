 

Cushman & Wakefield Selected to Manage 465,000-SF Office Building in New Jersey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced recently that the real estate services firm has been selected by Argent Ventures to oversee property management for 115 Tabor Road, a 465,133-square-foot office building located in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Argent Ventures is a New York City-based, vertically integrated, diversified real estate investment and development firm specializing in opportunistic and value-add transactions throughout the United States.

“This is the third property we have been retained to manage for Argent Ventures and we are thrilled to continue expanding our relationship,” said Mike Nevins, head of Cushman & Wakefield’s New Jersey property management team. “This building’s trophy quality finishes and amenities are among the best in the submarket.”

115 Tabor Road is being converted from a single-tenant property to a multi-tenant Class A office building. Amenities include a corporate cafeteria, a 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center, executive parking and a large conference/training center. The property also has a green roof, outdoor spaces, structured parking for more than 1,000 cars, five loading docks and a helipad.

The property is conveniently located minutes away from the Morris Plains Commuter Rail and Morristown Commuter Rail.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Selected to Manage 465,000-SF Office Building in New Jersey Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced recently that the real estate services firm has been selected by Argent Ventures to oversee property management for 115 Tabor Road, a 465,133-square-foot office building located in Morris Plains, New Jersey. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Cushman & Wakefield Advises on $77M Purchase of Student Accommodation Asset in Bristol
28.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by Human Rights Campaign for Third Consecutive Year
26.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 25
19.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $360M Refinancing for Iconic New York Office Building at 100 Park Avenue
12.01.21
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $66M Sale on Behalf of The Crotts Group