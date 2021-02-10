 

U.S. Bank Appoints Marcus Martin Head of ESG for Fixed Income & Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 16:00  |  27   |   |   

U.S. Bank announced today the appointment of Marcus Martin as managing director and head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for its Fixed Income & Capital Markets business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005327/en/

Marcus Martin, head ESG, Fixed Income & Capital Markets at U.S. Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marcus Martin, head ESG, Fixed Income & Capital Markets at U.S. Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Martin will be responsible for expanding the bank’s Sustainable Capital Markets activities, providing issuer and investor clients with a full range of options to address their ESG needs, including Green Bonds.

Additionally, as head of ESG, Martin will support and strengthen U.S. Bank diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the Fixed Income & Capital Markets business to help attract and retain a talented, more diverse workforce and better serve clients.

“We are very pleased to welcome Marcus to his new role as head of ESG. Helping issuers and investors better manage their ESG efforts with a greater array of sustainable finance solutions is important to clients and aligns with our values and ESG objectives,” said Stephen Philipson, Head of Fixed Income & Capital Markets. “With his depth of market expertise, dynamic leadership skills and proven track record of developing value-added winning strategies for clients, Marcus will be a significant contributor to U.S. Bank.”

Martin joins U.S. Bank with twenty years of industry experience and an established record of success spanning both institutional and entrepreneurial settings, having served as CEO and founder of Global Oak Capital Markets for the past six years. Prior to Global Oak, Martin held a number of senior leadership and management positions across trading and banking with Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch in London and Moscow. He began his career at UBS Investment Bank in New York.

Martin graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Corporate & Commercial Banking is one of the bank’s four main business lines, providing middle market, large corporate, and commercial real estate clients with a wide range of solutions and deep industry expertise to meet their most complex needs. In Fixed Income & Capital Markets, the bank provides clients with solutions in Capital Markets, Credit Fixed Income, Derivative Products, Foreign Exchange and Municipal Products.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank Appoints Marcus Martin Head of ESG for Fixed Income & Capital Markets U.S. Bank announced today the appointment of Marcus Martin as managing director and head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for its Fixed Income & Capital Markets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Scott Ford joins U.S. Bank as president, Wealth Management Affluent
31.01.21
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Die 5 besten Aktien zum Kauf im Biden-Bullenmarkt
25.01.21
U.S. Bank Introduces Passive Currency Hedge Service for Institutional Investors
20.01.21
U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter 2020 results
15.01.21
Wie man Aktien von Banken analysiert