U.S. Bank Appoints Marcus Martin Head of ESG for Fixed Income & Capital Markets

U.S. Bank announced today the appointment of Marcus Martin as managing director and head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) for its Fixed Income & Capital Markets business.

Marcus Martin, head ESG, Fixed Income & Capital Markets at U.S. Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Martin will be responsible for expanding the bank’s Sustainable Capital Markets activities, providing issuer and investor clients with a full range of options to address their ESG needs, including Green Bonds.

Additionally, as head of ESG, Martin will support and strengthen U.S. Bank diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the Fixed Income & Capital Markets business to help attract and retain a talented, more diverse workforce and better serve clients.

“We are very pleased to welcome Marcus to his new role as head of ESG. Helping issuers and investors better manage their ESG efforts with a greater array of sustainable finance solutions is important to clients and aligns with our values and ESG objectives,” said Stephen Philipson, Head of Fixed Income & Capital Markets. “With his depth of market expertise, dynamic leadership skills and proven track record of developing value-added winning strategies for clients, Marcus will be a significant contributor to U.S. Bank.”

Martin joins U.S. Bank with twenty years of industry experience and an established record of success spanning both institutional and entrepreneurial settings, having served as CEO and founder of Global Oak Capital Markets for the past six years. Prior to Global Oak, Martin held a number of senior leadership and management positions across trading and banking with Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch in London and Moscow. He began his career at UBS Investment Bank in New York.

Martin graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Corporate & Commercial Banking is one of the bank’s four main business lines, providing middle market, large corporate, and commercial real estate clients with a wide range of solutions and deep industry expertise to meet their most complex needs. In Fixed Income & Capital Markets, the bank provides clients with solutions in Capital Markets, Credit Fixed Income, Derivative Products, Foreign Exchange and Municipal Products.

