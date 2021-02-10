 

Casper Sleep Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 24

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 24, 2021 to review these results and other business updates.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 866-319-1799 (for domestic callers) or 825-312-2362 (for international callers). Please call at least five minutes in advance of the start of the call to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. Interested parties may also access a live audio webcast of the call at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default .... Please allow 15 minutes to register. A replay of the call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call until April 25, 2021 at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default ....

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.



