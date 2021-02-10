 

Beacon Completes Divestiture of Interior Products Business

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the successful completion of the previously announced sale of its interior products and insulation businesses (“Interior Products”) to Foundation Building Materials (“FBM”), majority-owned by affiliates of American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm. The cash sale price of $850 million is subject to certain net working capital and other adjustments.

The Interior Products divestiture accelerates the Company’s ongoing efforts to improve its financial flexibility and enhances its ability to pursue strategic growth initiatives in its core exteriors business. The Company intends to use the anticipated after-tax proceeds of approximately $750 million from this divestiture to reduce net leverage, strengthen its balance sheet and invest for growth.

“Finalizing the sale of Interior Products represents a transformational event for our Company,” said Julian Francis, Beacon’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we focus on growing our core exteriors business, proceeds from the sale significantly enhance our financial flexibility. Our entire organization is now committed to growing sales and improving the profitability of our exteriors business. We appreciate the cooperative efforts of the Beacon, American Securities and FBM teams to rapidly complete this transaction. We are grateful to the Interior Products employees for their strong dedication to customer service while part of Beacon and look forward to seeing their continued success.”

“This transaction significantly expands our presence in many markets throughout the United States and provides attractive opportunities to drive revenue and profit growth while delivering meaningful long-term benefits to our customers, vendors, employees and the communities we serve,” said Ruben Mendoza, President and CEO of FBM. “FBM has long been one of the largest specialty building product distributors of interior products, and we look forward to bringing together these two great businesses.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

