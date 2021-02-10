L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference February 17, 2021

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chairman and CEO William M. Brown and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The virtual event is scheduled to start at 8:50 a.m. ET and their remarks will be streamed (listen-only) at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available through the company’s website for seven days following the event.