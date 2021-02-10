Auction details treasury bills

Auction date February 17, 2021

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-05-19 10,000 89 SE0015504907 2021-09-15

5,000

208

﻿SE0014808747



Settlement date February 19, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 17, 2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

Fo@riksgalden.se