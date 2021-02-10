 

Auction details treasury bills

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 16:20  |  17   |   |   

Auction date February 17, 2021                     

Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code
2021-05-19  10,000  89 SE0015504907
2021-09-15
   5,000
  208
 ﻿SE0014808747

Settlement date February 19, 2021       

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 17, 2021       

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
Fo@riksgalden.se




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auction details treasury bills Auction date February 17, 2021                      Maturity date Issue volume, SEK million Days (Act/360) ISIN code 2021-05-19 10,000  89 SE00155049072021-09-15  5,000 208﻿SE0014808747 Settlement date February 19, 2021        …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units